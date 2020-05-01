This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough Played Bagpipes For Nova Scotia Victims Days Before Her Death

She was aboard a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter when it crashed near Greece.

Details continue to emerge about the crash of a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter off the coast of Greece on April 29. Of the six crew members on board, only Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s body has been recovered so far.

Friends and family described her as a force of nature and always eager to help, and also an avid bagpiper. When news of a deadly shooting rampage broke out in her home province of Nova Scotia, Cowbrough turned to her instrument to pay tribute to the victims, while she was stationed in the Mediterranean aboard the HMCS Frederiction, miles away.

You can watch the video above to see her tribute.

