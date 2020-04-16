Cities that took action against COVID-19 before it became a global pandemic are seeing better air quality, according to one University of Toronto researcher.
Marc Cadotte tracked the air quality index in six cities and how they dealt with the novel coronavirus in February. He then compared their levels to the same time period in 2019.
To see some of the improvements locals saw, check out the video above.
