Air Transat Slashes 70% Of Workforce As Airlines Take A Hit With COVID-19

PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images An Air Transat aircraft is seen flying over southern France in July 2018. The Canadian airline says it will fully suspend operations in April.

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, which affects around 3,600 people.

The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat says some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.

The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.

The company says the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations is scheduled for April 1.

Transat says operations are being stopped gradually in order to enable it to repatriate as many of its customers as possible to their home countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 23, 2020.