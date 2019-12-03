Dean Bennett/THE CANADIAN PRESS Police stand outside of the Alberta Legislature after being called for a weapons complaint related to a body on the front steps of building on Dec. 2, 2019.

UPDATE: The victim on the steps was identified as military veteran Ken Chan, according to CBC News.

EDMONTON — The Alberta legislature adjourned for a few hours Monday after a shooting on the front steps of the building.

Edmonton police said they were called to the building mid-afternoon and that what happened was “non-criminal.”

Authorities blocked the entrances to the public square in front of the legislature while they investigated a body, which they covered with a pink blanket.

A statement from the Alberta government said there was no danger to anyone else at the scene.

Police said the scene has been handed over to the Alberta sheriffs, who have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds.

Dean Bennett/THE CANADIAN PRESS Police and paramedics at Alberta Legislature after being called to the building mid-afternoon for a weapons complaint on Dec. 2, 2019.

Members of the legislature were debating a bill in the chamber when the Speaker interrupted so that they could be privately briefed on an “issue that is important to the assembly.”

They were to reconvene Monday evening.

Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement on social media late Monday afternoon that he was saddened by the tragic event.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” he wrote. “Thank you to our first responders.”

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley also expressed her concern.

“My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual involved in today’s tragic incident,” she said on social media.

Both she and Kenney said anyone who’s suffering from mental illness or needs help should call the provincewide Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642.