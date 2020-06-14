It was a wild Saturday night in southern Alberta as tornadoes were spotted and Calgary was hit by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada said a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

Storm chasers and meteorologists posted incredible images of the weather activity.

Short GoPro video from earlier near Vauxhall, Ab @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/tVTsDW55QT — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) June 14, 2020

Wild #abstorm watching from hwy 570 and hwy 36. 10:33pm looking south pic.twitter.com/7CHQyhIroV — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) June 14, 2020

Possible tornado southwest of Taber #abstorm pic.twitter.com/bnt0nR6yi8 — Gunjan Sinha PhD (@gunjansinha2017) June 14, 2020

Baseball-sized hail broke windows in homes and vehicles in Calgary, and police said flooding and pooling water closed many major streets and stranded drivers.

Utilities company Enmax reported several weather-related outages in the city.

Well our windows are broken... siding shredded.. plants gone 😭 in Saddle Ridge... #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Vme8pEwovf — Melanie Brown (@mjbrown_0) June 14, 2020