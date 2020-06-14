This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
June Storm Smashes Into Southern Alberta As Tornadoes Spotted

Meanwhile, baseball-sized hail broke windows in Calgary.
HuffPost Canada Staff

It was a wild Saturday night in southern Alberta as tornadoes were spotted and Calgary was hit by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada said a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

Storm chasers and meteorologists posted incredible images of the weather activity.

Baseball-sized hail broke windows in homes and vehicles in Calgary, and police said flooding and pooling water closed many major streets and stranded drivers.

Utilities company Enmax reported several weather-related outages in the city.

With files from The Canadian Press

