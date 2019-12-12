‘Kind, Caring’ Pilot Identified By Friends In Deadly B.C. Plane Crash

GABRIOLA ISLAND, B.C. — Friends are identifying a kind, caring and skilled pilot among those killed in a plane crash on Gabriola Island.

Alex Bahlsen was born in Germany and moved to Cayley, Alta., around 30 years ago, Rasmus Rydstrom-Poulsen said Wednesday.

About a year ago, he moved to Mill Bay, B.C., to live with his wife.

“He was a kind, caring, very intelligent, adventurous and fun guy — very talented,” said Rydstrom-Poulsen, who is in contact with Bahlsen’s family.

Flying was a passion for Bahlsen, who was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta.

He was also a proud grandfather and “very good friend,” who kept up with the latest technologies, he said.

The BC Coroners Service said members of its special investigations unit arrived on the island Wednesday to begin their work to determine the identities of those who died and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

Alex Bahlsen/Facebook Alex Bahlsen is seen here beside an aircraft in a photo posted to his personal Facebook account on Aug. 25, 2019. The flight instructor is being called a generous man by those who knew him.

First responders received reports of a possible plane crash shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP confirmed there were multiple fatalities when the small plane went down in a wooded residential area, creating a “significant” debris field.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the crash of a piston twin-engine aircraft that was flying from the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, Calif., to Nanaimo, B.C.

“The aircraft was extensively broken up due to high impact forces,” the board said in a news release, adding its investigation team was unable to determine the aircraft registration on Wednesday but will work to continue verifying that information on Thursday.

“The total number of people on board has not been verified and no one on board has been identified,” the board said, adding the aircraft was on a private-pleasure flight. The plane was in the process of conducting an instrument approach to the airport in Nanaimo when the crash occurred, the board noted.

Gabriola Island, which has a population of about 4,000, is a 22-minute ferry ride east of Nanaimo.

Michael Tumbach, manager at NXT LVL Motors Inc. in Cayley, said Bahlsen would let the company host private car racing events on the airstrip in Alberta.

“Alex would actually shut down his airstrip and let us drag race on it,” he said.

Bahlsen was a generous man and always invited people from the shop into his house, he said.

“He was always willing to help out and make sure everyone else had a good time.”

A witness to the crash described a plane hurtling toward the ground and a “huge explosion.” Dave Holme said he ran to look for survivors.

“I saw the plane spiralling toward the ground. The engines were going ... but they didn’t sound normal,” Holme recalled Wednesday.

“About five houses down from us, I saw it nose-dive into the ground, and then the explosion was just immense ... all the houses completely shook.”

Paolo Gastaldello/THE CANADIAN PRESS The debris from a small plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., is seen here on Wednesday. The incident resulted in multiple deaths on Tuesday evening.

Holme said he ran into the bushes at the crash site and yelled to see if anyone was alive and able to respond.

“I was probably within, I’d have to say, five feet of the fuselage ... and just fire — all around me, the ground was literally on fire.

“I saw the rear end of the plane sticking out of the ground,” he continued. “I couldn’t see any wings. Part of the motor was on one part of the property and the other part of the motor was over on the other side of the property. It hit with such force, it just disintegrated the plane.”

The plane crashed in thick brush and scorch marks were visible on trees in the area of the crash, which is near a beach.

‘It was unbelievable’

Rick Mayes said he lives near the crash site. He said he did not see the plane go down but felt and heard the impact.

“It shook my house so hard that I thought it was an earthquake,” said Mayes. “It was unbelievable.”

Cecil Hagen said he grabbed his flashlight and went to look outside after hearing what sounded like a loud thump followed by an explosion on Tuesday night.

“It hit hard. It was really loud,” he said.

Hagen said he got in his car and drove to where he thought the noise came from and saw flames shooting more than a metre high in the nearby trees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 11, 2019.