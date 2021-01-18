Getty The late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The clue: the home to a new statue of late Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

The answer: What is the United States National Garden of Heroes?

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday naming dozens of figures to be memorialized as statues in a park, and the notably Canadian Trebek made the list.

According to Trump’s order, the garden will serve as a testament to the country’s “greatness.”

“The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism,” the order reads. “It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness.”

The garden’s exact location is yet to be determined, but will feature more than 100 figures from a variety of fields.

Trump initially proposed the garden in an order last summer in the wake of ongoing conversations around memorials and honouring problematic historical figures. As part of an order cracking down on the destruction of monuments, Trump also ordered the creation of a new garden featuring status of over 30 historical figures, mostly former U.S. presidents.

But in Monday’s order that list got longer — a lot longer.

Keen “Jeopardy!” viewers might have Trebek to thank for knowing many of the other names on the list, including Italian-born colonizer Christopher Columbus, singer Whitney Houston and baseball pitcher Cy Young. Trebek is also joined by several other icons we lost in 2020, including basketball star Kobe Bryant and U.S. supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

A myriad of U.S. presidents are also on the list, including James Madison and George Washington.

No rationale was given as to how the “heroes” were chosen. According to the order, the figures are “historically significant” Americans, meaning they made substantive contributions to America’s public life or otherwise had a substantive effect on U.S. history.

Many social media users were quick to point out Trebek’s maple syrup heritage in the wake of the announcement.

noted American Hero Alex Trebek pic.twitter.com/2UvqJ3sKS9 — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) January 18, 2021

Vince Lombardi getting a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes



..... Also Alex Trebek is Canadian? https://t.co/yEeNhuFHbP — Mark Podskarbi (@MVP21) January 18, 2021

Yeah that’s what I read into that one. Trebek is a weird choice. Awesome guy but he’s Canadian. His statue should be in Ottawa — 2020 is crazy (@justthe40500564) January 18, 2021

Wasn't Alex Trebek Canadian? — Karen Holland (@karenh7463) January 18, 2021

...wasn’t alex trebek canadian? https://t.co/c6uwLJeIvq — maya | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ohmayagodd) January 18, 2021

While we love to claim him as our own up north, Trebek did become a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998, and lived in California prior to his death in November 2020.