Ten of Amazon's 16 distribution centres in Canada will be located in Ontario as of 2021.

TORONTO — Amazon says it will open two new distribution centres in Ontario that will create more than 2,500 new full-time jobs.

The online retailer says a new warehouse in Hamilton, Ont., will have more than 1,500 employees who will pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys.

A new location in Ajax, Ont., will have more than 1,000 employees who will pack and ship large items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and other household goods.

The two new operations are expected to open in 2021.

The new distribution centres bring Amazon’s total to 10 in Ontario and 16 in Canada.

Amazon also confirmed plans for five new delivery stations in Ontario including Kitchener, Stoney Creek, Vaughan and two in Toronto.

In August, Amazon opened its first fulfillment centre and second delivery station in Edmonton, creating 600 full-time jobs in Alberta. The retail giant says it employs more than 2,500 full- and part-workers in the province.

Amazon also operates a fulfillment centre and two delivery stations in Calgary.

With files from HuffPost Canada

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.