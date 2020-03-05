Amber Alert Ends After Toronto Teen Found Safe

Rene Johnston via Getty Images

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe after he was allegedly abducted on his way to school.

In a tweet Thursday night, police say the teen was taken to hospital for a medical checkup.

Police have alleged he was abducted Wednesday morning as retribution for a massive “cocaine heist” executed by his stepbrother.

Child has been located. L'enfant a été retrouvé — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 6, 2020

Investigators say the teen has no connection to the criminal lifestyle.

They did not say if there have been any arrests.

Authorities say more information about the case will be provided at a news conference Friday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.