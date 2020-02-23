GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images "Here's to 'Paw Patrol,' and to capitalism," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a video posted to social media on Sunday. He's seen here at a press conference in Regina, on Oct. 22, 2019.

In case there was any doubt, Andrew Scheer stands firmly behind both free-market capitalism and the messages conveyed by the animated children’s show “Paw Patrol.” The Conservative leader made that clear in a new video posted to his social media accounts on Sunday.

Scheer was responding to a CBC news article from earlier this month, titled “Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism?” The story quotes King’s University College sociology professor Liam Kennedy, who specializes in criminal justice.

Kennedy told the CBC that he takes issue with the show’s depiction of the government as corrupt and ineffectual, with the Paw Patrol — a group of do-gooder dogs — acting as a stand-in police force. He chronicled what he called the show’s “tenets of neoliberalism” in an academic article.

When asked why the video was posted Sunday, several weeks after the CBC article was published, a spokesperson for Scheer told HuffPost Canada that “There’s never a bad time to defend capitalism.”

In his video, Scheer took issue with the very premise of Kennedy’s research, his study’s findings, and the CBC’s coverage of that research.

“Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show. Not everything needs to be hyper-analyzed through a social justice warrior worldview,” Scheer said.

Why is the CBC acting like capitalism is a bad thing? The CBC posted an article quoting a university professor who argued the children’s TV show, Paw Patrol, encourages children to embrace capitalism.

Free market capitalism built our country. So lets celebrate it, not condemn it! pic.twitter.com/hp3GTTd0ZT — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020

“Is the CBC conceding that capitalism is a bad thing? Capitalism and the entrepreneurial spirit built our country,” he said. “Let’s take a moment to celebrate free market capitalism.”

Scheer goes on to condemn socialism, which he says “destroys wealth and inflicts misery on all but the privileged few.”

“It’s why people flee countries where the state has too much control over people’s lives and too much involvement in the economy. You never saw a video of people trying to jump the wall to get into East Berlin or paddle a raft to get to Cuba.”

Scheer posted the same message in French, to ensure that his stance was clear to francophones as well.

Pourquoi la CBC dit que le capitalisme est mauvais? Elle a présenté un article citant un universitaire disant que l’émission Pat’ Patrouille encourage les enfants à adopter le capitalisme.

Le capitalisme de libre marché a bâti notre pays. Il faut le célébrer, pas le condamner! pic.twitter.com/L5KZGVTXmU — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020

Some social media users expressed confusion at the pro-capitalist, pro-“Paw Patrol” message.

Andrew Scheer: Here’s to “Paw Patrol”?



Weird flex but let’s break it down:



Paw Patrol elected leadership enjoys the use of a child and his dogs for any emergency resource or infrastructure event without any form of remuneration, contract competition, or community dialogue... https://t.co/3s56L7D0bq pic.twitter.com/Rp3giKwLpe — Jesse Miller (@MediatedReality) February 23, 2020

there are a LOT of issues with Paw Patrol, like how the entire emergency response infrastructure of a city is left to a 10 year old and some dogs. https://t.co/Xqpwyl21W8 — Windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) February 23, 2020

Thanks for standing up for our values Mr scheer. My son watches paw patrol (we call it PP) and always raves about how to dismantle canadian education and healthcare. God bless! pic.twitter.com/aN29wRT29d — OmnipotentCow (@CowOmnipotent) February 23, 2020

Scheer’s video doesn’t address Kennedy’s mention that he knows his work will likely invite backlash.

“Some people roll their eyes. I think it’s a serious message but I also want to have fun in my job, so this was fun,” Kennedy said.

The video comes on the heels of socialist Bernie Sanders’ success in several U.S. democratic caucuses.