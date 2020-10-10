OTTAWA — For the first time in 14 years, the federal Green Party of Canada has a new leader.

Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul succeeds Elizabeth May at the top — and has sealed her place in history as the first Black leader and first female Jewish leader of a major Canadian federal party.

“I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time in the history of our party and in politics in Canada,” Paul told “Follow-Up” podcast host Althia Raj.

Paul brings new life into a party that fell short of the Green breakthrough supporters were hoping for in the last election.

She sat down for HuffPost Canada’s politics podcast about the Green’s 360-degree policy offerings while ceding that being perceived as an one-issue party isn’t so bad “if your issue is the issue.” That issue, of course, is climate change and environment.

But before she rolls up her sleeves in the House of Commons, Paul has to win a seat first.

Leadership contenders Maryam Haddad and Glen Murray also join Raj for a frank talk about the concerns and challenges that tainted the last stretch of the race.

Listen to the episode: