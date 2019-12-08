'Anne With An E' Creator 'Moved To Tears' Over Fan Response To Show's End

Mark Blinch / Reuters Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett and Amybeth McNulty, of "Anne With An E," accept the award for best drama series at the 7th annual Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019.

TORONTO — The creator of the CBC/Netflix drama series “Anne with an E″ said she was “moved to tears″ by the fan response to the show’s cancellation, but said the series will not be renewed despite their best efforts.

Moira Walley-Beckett announced the show’s cancellation in November, prompting over 66,000 fans to sign a petition calling on Netflix to retain the show for a fourth season.

“I am amazed and so grateful,” she wrote Saturday on Instagram. “Please know that we fought, too... If there was something more to do I would do it.”

The show first ran in 2017 and was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel “Anne of Green Gables.”

The series was shot in P.E.I and Ontario and dug into the back story of the protagonist and her coming-of-age narrative.

Executive producer Miranda de Pencier also addressed fans on Instagram, thanking people for their support online.

“We are so grateful for the generous outpouring of passionate enthusiasm for our show,” said de Pencier.

“As hard as it is to face... there is just no way to revive ‘Anne with an E’ anywhere at this point. It will not happen.”

Walley-Beckett said she tried to find a new home for the show, or to create a finale movie, but wasn’t able to in the end.

The series’ third and final season finished airing on CBC last month and will be released Jan. 3 on Netflix.