This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Business

Aritizia Closes Stores Everywhere Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Customers will still be able to shop online for the time being, the company says.
Canadian Press

VANCOUVER ― Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. is closing all of its stores until further notice as businesses across the country move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The retailer says it feels it’s the best decision for its people, clients, partners and community as a whole.

It says customers will still be able to continue shopping through the company’s website for the time being.

In this file photo, a fashion display is seen in an Aritizia store window in New York, N.Y., July 13, 2015.&nbsp;Aritzia is closing all of its stores until further notice.
In this file photo, a fashion display is seen in an Aritizia store window in New York, N.Y., July 13, 2015. Aritzia is closing all of its stores until further notice.

Aritzia says it’s increasing precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of its concierge and distribution centre employees.

It is also shifting all support office employees to flexible working arrangements.

Aritzia has more than 95 stores.

Suggest a correction
businesscoronavirusretail CanadaAritziastore closures
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.