Australia's Apocalyptic Wildfires Captured In These Stunning Photos

A thick black smoke hangs over many cities.

Crews in Australia are still fighting persistent wildfires that have taken over the southern part of the country.

Thousands have been forced from their homes during the holiday season as fires rage in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. At least two people have been confirmed dead.

As firefighters try to push back the flames, a thick black smoke hangs over many cities.

Scroll below for photos from the Australian wildfires that show their harrowing reality.

Firefighters hose down trees as they battle bushfires around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on Dec. 31, 2019.
The New South Wales Fire Services said that two firefighters, Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, had been killed. A tree fell in front of them, forcing their vehicle off course.

Australian firefighters released a harrowing video that captured flames engulfing their truck as it drove through the wildfires.

Two firemen fight a bushfire as a helicopter drops water on the blaze in the southern Sydney suburb of Menai on Dec. 3, 2019.
In Victoria, thousands of residents and tourists were urged to evacuate the area immediately — while some visitors were asked to stay put, given that conditions were too risky to leave.

Amy and Ben Spencer sit at the showgrounds in the southern New South Wales town of Bega where they are camping after being evacuated from nearby sites on Dec. 31, 2019.
Evacuees at the showgrounds in the southern New South Wales town of Bega sit and wait on Dec. 31, 2019.
The remains of burnt out buildings are seen along main street in the New South Wales town of Cobargo on Dec. 31, 2019, after bushfires ravaged the town.
Children play at the showgrounds in the town of Bega where they are camping the fires forced them from their homes.&nbsp;
A fire truck moves up the main street of the New South Wales town of Bombala which is shrouded in smoke on Dec. 31, 2019.
Fire and rescue personnel watch a bushfire as it burns near homes on the outskirts of the town of Bilpin on Dec. 19, 2019.
Crews from Canada have been dispatched to help the firefighting efforts in Australia.

