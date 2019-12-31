Firefighters in Australia filmed the horrifying moment their truck was engulfed by flames as they attempted to navigate through the wildfires that continue to ravage the south of the country.

In the minute-long clip, the crew from the fire and rescue station in Wyoming can be seen driving through the bushfire burning south of Nowra.

Forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passes through, they have to hold blankets up to the windows as huge flames and sparks hit the side of their vehicle.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales has confirmed the crew is now safe, according to PA Media.

Elsewhere in the country, two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches.

Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the state of New South Wales (NSW), 280 miles south of Sydney.

British fire crews have offered their thoughts to those affected by the fires.

London Fire Brigade tweeted: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the #AustralianFires and with the incredible firefighters who are tackling the numerous blazes.”

West Midlands Fire Service added: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by these devastating fires. Especially our fire service colleagues there who are working tirelessly under extremely difficult conditions. #AustralianFires.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was “in awe of the amazing heroes from our emergency services family in Australia”.