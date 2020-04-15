In its quarterly monetary policy report, the bank outlined two recovery scenarios under which real gross domestic product (GDP) would shrink. It estimated real GDP would fall by 1 pr cent to 3 per cent in the first quarter and would contract by 15 per cent to 30 per cent in the second quarter, both compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Despite a high level of uncertainty, these estimates suggest that the near-term downturn will be the sharpest on record,” the bank said, explaining it had dropped its forecasts “given the uncertainty surrounding the outlook.”

The overall inflation rate is expected to dive to around zero per cent in the second quarter of 2020, largely due to a sharp drop in gas prices, the central bank said.