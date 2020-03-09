Cash is king in today’s economy, but that might change with the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the planet.

In China and South Korea, precautionary efforts are being made to disinfect and quarantine banknotes for days in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, Reuters reported earlier this month.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve told Reuters it was also quarantining cash repatriated from Asia as a precautionary measure.

The deadly new virus, which has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, is believed to live on surfaces for hours or possibly even days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends washing your hands after handling money in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the WHO adds the risk of contracting the virus through money is “very low.”