BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Many of the attendees at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday were praised for their fashion, from Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stunning purple ensemble to Michelle Obama’s rich wine pantsuit.

Then there was 79-year-old senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who approached the chilly temperatures of Washington D.C. in a more practical way.

The outspoken senator and former presidential candidate chose the cosy route for his inaugural wear, opting for a pair of big ol’ fuzzy mittens and a coat that might be familiar to anyone aware of those “I am once again asking you” memes.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Bernie at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/Ly5x4Gt4uH — Skyeanna Rae (@SkyeannaR) January 20, 2021

The image of Sanders, alone in a safe, socially distanced folding chair with his mittens and coat, quickly became a meme in its own right, as we all related to the need to forgo pomp and circumstance and just be comfortable in these trying times.

Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats



Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it pic.twitter.com/fZk9I90iVw — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

I see everyone mocking Bernie's "grandpa at the post office" vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Me waiting for my boyfriend to give me attention pic.twitter.com/2GnpbAuTy8 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 20, 2021

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg — Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021

Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ — Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021

Bernie is over all of this phony pomp and circumstance. pic.twitter.com/tVLclfymQ7 — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) January 20, 2021

We are all Bernie Sanders today pic.twitter.com/LX79T1I88P — Doth (@DothTheDoth) January 20, 2021

There’s actually a sweet backstory to Sanders’ mittens, which were given to him by a teacher in Vermont and made out of recycled materials.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Sanders exuded huge “reluctant dad at a sports game” energy Wednesday, and we are here for it.

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders looks like my mom watching my early morning soccer games when I was 10 pic.twitter.com/aq9FYyVa6n — Mo (@mo_harkins) January 20, 2021

Someone get that man a Thermos of hot cocoa and a space heater!

In an interview with CBS later Wednesday, Sanders justified his choices.

“In Vermont we know the cold,” he said. “We’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm.”

If you’re asking me, those mittens are good fashion.

A lot happened Wednesday, as a new administration moved into the White House and the era of president Donald Trump came to an end. But most importantly, we got a new meme, and for that we can all be eternally grateful.