Google Maps Bernie Sanders in Vancouver's Crab Park.

The evolution of a meme is a beautiful thing to watch.

In the 24-hours since the image of a mitten-clad senator Bernie Sanders first drew attention at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the meme has naturally changed and evolved. At first the Internet was simply obsessed with Sanders’ “Vermont grandpa-core” look, remarking on how he looked like he was on his way to the post-office, or like a chilly parent at their frigid kids’ outdoor sports game.

Now, the meme’s evolved, and we’ve collectively moved on to simply placing Sanders in places he seems like a natural fit. Because why not imagine Bernie hanging out with sad Keanu or on the Toronto sign?

This took me longer than I care to admit. pic.twitter.com/vZBXdqYOlp — Gabe González (@gaybonez) January 21, 2021

Of course Canada’s prodigal son Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun with his own spin on the meme.

But a new web tool makes building your own Bernie memes even easier for the not-so Photoshop savvy, allowing you to drop photographer Brenden Smialowski’s iconic image of cosy Bernie literally anywhere in the world. New York software engineer Nick Sawhney developed the tool, which uses Google Maps to place Bernie at any address or place the service recognizes.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

You can simply type a place name or street address, and the webpage will load you your very own version of the Bernie meme. Canadians took the chance to place Sanders in some iconic locales in their own neighbourhoods, like Vancouver’s Congee Noodle House or its international airport.

hoping your friends finish paying before the last 99 leaves pic.twitter.com/aQezxvRtNP — Moira Wyton (@moirawyton) January 21, 2021

Or various Toronto-area Chinese restaurants.

bernie in the (toronto and greater toronto area chinese-canadian) cut https://t.co/V5IhJaubYB pic.twitter.com/YacM4edPB0 — Evy Kwong 鄺文詠 (@EVYSTADIUM) January 21, 2021

Or even just a driveway in Edmonton.

That’s awesome, and it works. Here’s Bernie on my driveway in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/hQBJvsG5Yf — 30Games-30Nights (@30G30N) January 21, 2021

Really, we all just love putting Bernie places.

Ok this is pretty cool! I put Bernie at Parliment Hill here in Ottawa, ON, Canada. Come on Bernie.. we could use some your leadership here! @SenSanders https://t.co/dTt7WwsekK pic.twitter.com/9jSUAHjIU1 — Lee Anne Watt (@HeathersMAID) January 21, 2021

Room Rater Where’s Bernie At. @BernieSanders has somehow made it to Canada, and was even spotted at Canadian Rater’s favourite brewery. @YellowDogBeer @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/HNPaO8hmWG — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) January 21, 2021

American politician Bernie Sanders took time out of the inauguration to visit Goodwill in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie!



The internet remains undefeated! pic.twitter.com/Jw9hWpzTCt — Goodwill Alberta (@GoodwillAB) January 21, 2021

Admittedly some addresses work better than others, like when we tried to plunk Bernie down in front of the old HuffPost Canada office in Toronto.

Google Maps This is what happens when you try to input the old HuffPost Canada office into the Bernie meme generator.

On Twitter, Sawhney said the site has crashed several times since its launch due to overwhelming demand. He is funding the server out of his own pocket, and has launched a fundraiser on buymeacoffee.com to fund both the server and associated fees from Google Maps and keep the Bernie memes going.

When asked about the iconic image yesterday, Sanders himself said he wasn’t looking to inspire a meme, but rather was simply bundled up against the cold.

So go forth and put Bernie in front of your childhood home. It’s the least we can do to smile during these trying times.