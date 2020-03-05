This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Business

3 Of Canada's Best Universities Slip On 2020 QS Top Universities Ranking

The University of Toronto retained its title as top school in Canada despite the dip.

Some of Canada’s top universities have slipped on the global stage according to an annual ranking by a U.K.-based analytics firm.

Quacquarelli Symonds Limited’s 2020 top universities ranking had the University of Toronto, McGill and University of British Columbia retain their pecking order from 2019 compared to each other. The schools were ranked on reputation by academic and employer reputation and citation by faculty. The ratio of faculty to students as well as international faculty to international students also played a role.

Watch the video above to see how the schools fared compared to their 2019 rankings.

Suggest a correction
schoolsbusinessmcgillUniversity of British ColumbiaEducation
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.