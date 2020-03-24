Staying indoors is the new normal. Unless you’re an essential worker, you need to pick up groceries and medicine for yourself, your family or on the behalf of a loved one, you should be inside to slow the spread of COVID-19.



But while many Canadians are self-isolating, that doesn’t have to mean feeling isolated. Workers still able to work from home have turned to video conferencing apps to stay connected. Their rise in usefulness has also sprung a many other options for anyone else looking to stay in touch with friends and family.