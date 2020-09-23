Until Canada Protects Black Lives, Race-Based COVID-19 Data Could Be A Danger

Drazen Zigic via Getty Images Calls to collect race-based COVID-19 data are ignoring the underlying risks for Black people.

For some, the current demands for race-based data reflect a desire to ensure the experiences of anti-Black discrimination in Canada during the pandemic are not denied or erased. But there are other more powerful forces clamouring for Canada’s race-based data, and the well-being of Black communities is not at the top of their minds.

In April, the Ontario government posted the Digital Health Information Exchange Policy that comes into effect on Oct. 1. The policy makes it easier for someone’s data to move among companies, organizations and institutions, and without someone’s knowledge or consent.

Health data is a hot commodity. Global earnings related to health data management systems — also known as electronic health and electronic medical records (EHRs/EMRs) — are forecast to exceed US$36 billion by 2021.

Amazon’s deal-making during the pandemic now includes a new contract with Canada’s federal government for personal protective equipment (PPE). That puts Amazon right in the middle of our publicly funded universal health care logistics, with access to a robust cache of data.

The false promise of anonymity

So why are we being lulled into a false sense of security?

The European Union and the United Kingdom are protecting their citizens’ data, halting the predatory behaviour of tech companies within their jurisdictions. Canada is wide open, comparatively speaking, and as such, Canadian data has become an attractive target for companies seeking to profit from health data.

These companies use the data to inform predictive algorithms used by health systems planners. This is of particular concern because it has been repeatedly demonstrated that algorithms reinforce bias. Algorithms are increasingly dictating our choices, interests, insurance rates, access to loans, housing, job opportunities and more.

“The political will to act and protect Black people in the U.S. and in Canada is still missing.”

Data harms and benefits

Benjamin’s scholarship reveals that Black communities are the primary targets and recipients of algorithmic racism. Without laws that protect data from data brokers, we have no way of knowing where or how our data is being used, and by whom.

Adding more race-based markers to small populations — like the Black population in Canada — increases the risk of re-identification by corporations, surveillance agencies and tech companies that hold massive global, military and security contracts.

F.J. Jimenez via Getty Images As it is, Black communities are already the primary targets and recipients of algorithmic racism.

Impact in Ontario

If the Ontario government continues on the austerity path and delists additional health services, what are the implications — especially for marginalized populations — of adding detailed socio-demographic data to health records?

For example, how will data labelled as Black, poor, disabled or all three impact a person’s insurance rates? Current legislation will not protect patients from this type of algorithmic discrimination. Only updated data laws can protect us from the perils of monetized data and the discriminatory algorithms they are generating.

Right now, the data pouring in about how COVID-19 is affecting Black communities in the United States has not affected the rising death toll. Predictably, in the U.S., race-based data has already been used to undermine Black people, their health and dignity. And in Canada, it’s more of the same: in Nova Scotia, two African Canadian communities were singled out by the province’s chief medical officer of health. The political will to act and protect Black people in the U.S. and in Canada is still missing.

Protecting rights

At minimum, Canadians must demand new data laws, enforceable penalties and the resources to be proactive.

If the purpose of collecting race-based data is to address anti-Black racism, equity or accountability, then the priority must be anti-Black racism.

Do the risks of race-based data outweigh the harms? The stakes are much higher, and more insidious and dangerous than we were led to believe.

Personal information, including health data, must be protected whether it is identifiable, de-identified or anonymized. Laws, regulation, policies and substantive enforceable penalties are the minimum pre-conditions that must be in place before more race-based data is collected and circulated.

