MONTREAL ― Bombardier Inc. says it is in talks over a potential deal to sell its rail business to French train giant Alstom SA.

The deal would mark a major shift in Bombardier’s turnaround plan as the plane-and-train maker would cast off its problem-plagued largest division and commit itself solely to business jets, in part to help pay down more than US$9 billion in debt.

The would-be acquisition also signals an effort by Alstom to scale up amid rising competition from China’s state-owned CRRC, the world’s largest train maker.

Bombardier and Alstom say discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made.