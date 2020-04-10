Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care As Condition Improves

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care and back onto the ward of St Thomas’ Hospital in London, Downing Street has said.

Saying the PM was “in extremely good spirits”, a Downing Street spokesperson said “he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery” from coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly before the now weekly cheering of the National Health Service workers at 8 p.m. local time and Johnson’s fiancé, Carrie Symonds, marked the moment with a tweet of a rainbow and a series of clapping hands emojis.

Johnson has spent three nights in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital after he was admitted on Sunday night with persistent symptoms of the virus.

Initially, it was described as a “precautionary” measure, and on Monday he was said to be issuing instructions and working on his ministerial red boxes from his hospital bed.

But by that evening, his condition had deteriorated and he was moved to the intensive care unit in case he required a ventilator.

Earlier Thursday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first big breakthrough in Johnson’s health, when he said the PM was now “sitting up in bed” and “engaging positively” with medics.

The latest development was met with relief from politicians from across the political spectrum.

So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery. The NHS is there for us all and I know our amazing NHS staff have given him their characteristic world-class care — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 9, 2020

This is good news. I hope it is the beginnings of a speedy recovery. https://t.co/JxVttZ2w2B — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump said it was “great news”, adding: “Get well Boris!!!”

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Earlier in the week, Prime minister Justin Trudeau extended his wishes to Johnson for a quick recovery:

Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the U.K.’s first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, said a total of 7,978 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the U.K. as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Raab said the government would make a decision towards the end of next week.

But he stressed the U.K. had not yet reached the peak of the epidemic and that it was “too early” to think about lifting the restrictions until that passes.

“We are not done yet,” he said. “We must keep going.”