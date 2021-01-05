This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Ontario Opens 1st Field Hospital As Health-Care System Pushed To Limit

The Burlington facility comes in response to increased pressure on capacity.
The Canadian Press
This photo posted Monday on Twitter by Joseph Brant Hospital shows the new field hospital open for patients in Burlington, Ont.
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario’s first field hospital built during the coronavirus pandemic is taking patients this week as COVID-19 infections strain the health-care system.

The facility in Burlington, Ont., which was built on the grounds of Joseph Brant Hospital, was ready to treat patients as of Monday.

The hospital says it’s responding to increased pressure on hospital capacity across the southern Ontario region that includes Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand County and Burlington.

Rob MacIsaac, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences, says opening the field hospital is a necessary step as the health-care system is stretched to its limits.

Hospitals in the region are identifying patients whose care has progressed enough to be treated at the field unit, after consulting with their families.

The field hospital was built in April as part of the hospital network’s capacity plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.

