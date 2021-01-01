Murder Warrants Issued For 2 Teens Following Calgary Police Officer’s Death

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020.

Calgary police have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people they believe were involved in the death of an officer during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was 37, died on New Year’s Eve.

Police say he had pulled over an SUV in the neighbourhood of Falconridge about 10:30 p.m. and was hit and dragged on the road when the vehicle took off.

A second unrelated vehicle was also involved and may have come into contact with the officer on the road, said police. They added the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and is helping with the investigation.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image.

Police say paramedics and fellow officers tried to revive Harnett, but he died in hospital nearly an hour later.

Officers are searching for Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, 19, both of Calgary.

Police say they applied to the courts to get permission to identify the younger suspect. People under the age of 18 who are facing charges aren’t typically allowed to be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police believe Muhammad was the driver and Abdulrahman was a passenger.

Officers are also looking for a copper-coloured 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on its front passenger side. The vehicle has noticeable hail damage.

Chief Const. Mark Neufeld told a news conference Friday that he’s angry about the “totally senseless” killing of the officer he had known personally.

Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, was previously a military police officer.

Neufeld said Harnett also helped investigators identify the suspects before he died, but did not give details.

“Sgt. Harnett was a very accomplished front-line officer and a digger and very professional,” Neufeld said.

“He did a very good job of capturing and recording information and in this case the fact he’d done that was very helpful to us.”