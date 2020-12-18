Canada Suggests A North American Ban On Gasoline-Powered Cars

OTTAWA (Reuters) ― Canada wants deeper environmental ties with the United States and one result could be a North American ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks, a senior cabinet member said on Thursday.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Ottawa and the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden both agreed zero emissions vehicles needed to be deployed faster.

Canada will discuss with the United States how to achieve this and also improve the overall performance of the transport sector, which accounts for 26 per cent of Canadian emissions, he said in a phone interview.

