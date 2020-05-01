This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Remembering The Canadians Who Died Due To COVID-19

Every death linked to the novel coronavirus is a life worth marking.
A building lights up its some of the rooms in the shape of a heart to show support for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 6, 2020.
As Canada’s COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, we are inundated with the daily death counts, infection curves and reopening projections.

But it’s the little details that stand out when you learn about about the people who died. The grandfather who always had popcorn on hand for afternoon movies with his grandchildren; the woman who was expecting 2020 to be the best year of her and her husband’s lives.

Every Canadian lost to COVID-19 has a story worth telling, and we want to help you remember them.

If someone you love has died from COVID-19, consider following this link to share their story.

