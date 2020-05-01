Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A building lights up its some of the rooms in the shape of a heart to show support for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 6, 2020.

As Canada’s COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, we are inundated with the daily death counts, infection curves and reopening projections.

But it’s the little details that stand out when you learn about about the people who died. The grandfather who always had popcorn on hand for afternoon movies with his grandchildren; the woman who was expecting 2020 to be the best year of her and her husband’s lives.

Every Canadian lost to COVID-19 has a story worth telling, and we want to help you remember them.

If someone you love has died from COVID-19, consider following this link to share their story.