Edward James via Getty Images Canada celebrates Canada Day by launching fireworks off of the CN Tower, one of the world's largest structures on July 1, 2017 in Toronto.

Canada’s 153rd birthday will be unlike any before it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gone are the concerts, huge gatherings and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds viewing fireworks. Instead, with social distancing measures still in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, events will be much more low-key or entirely online.

While restrictions are easing in some parts of the country, as of Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported 103,918 reported cases of COVID-19, including 8,566 deaths across the country.

Canadians are being encouraged to celebrate in safe ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Alternatives to crowded events include backyard barbecues with close social bubbles, and checking out livestream celebrations taking place.

Watch: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark Canada Day by calling Canadian health workers. Story continues below video.

The annual shows in Ottawa will be streamed at midday and in the evening. And the 53 bells of the Peace Tower will still ring today, with two special recitals streamed live.

Some parts of the country will still feature real-life fireworks displays. Earlier this week, Alberta eased restrictions to allow outdoor “audience-style” gatherings of up to 200 people.

Tomorrow is Canada Day and many Albertans will celebrate. Effective today, outdoor audience-type gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed for events like watching fireworks, festivals, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances. (5/14) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 30, 2020

This shift is based on several factors, including analysis of how the virus is spreading in Alberta and the reduced risk of gatherings held outdoors. We believe with appropriate health measures like 2m distancing it’s possible to conduct these events safely. (6/14) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 30, 2020

Other areas will feature some unique ways to mark the holiday.

In Vancouver, the PNE is hosting a “drive-thru” Canada Day and parade featuring some of their favourite fair food. And an Avro Lancaster WWII bomber will do a fly-over of the Toronto and Hamilton areas today in memory of Capt. Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds pilot who died in a crash in April.

#CanadaDay Lancaster Flight Route - watch the clip for the flight path. Engines fire up at 11 am. It's an approximate route and changes may occur. We're open July 1st 10 to 4. This flight will be dedicated to the memory of Capt. Jenn Casey and the @CFSnowbirds 50th Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/prJX1bCCbK — CWH Museum (@CWHM) June 30, 2020

The City of Toronto is hosting live streams throughout the day of everything from a pancake breakfast with Mayor John Tory to concert performances. And at 10 p.m. EST, the city will livestream the CN Tower Canada Day Light Show for 15 minutes set to music by Canadian artists.

And if there aren’t fireworks in your area, don’t worry! At the end of the day, there will be virtual fireworks using augmented reality, produced by Heritage Canada. At 10 p.m. local time, head to this link, point your smartphone or tablet to the sky, and enjoy the show. There’s also a static video option for the less tech-savvy.