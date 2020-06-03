After The Curve is an ongoing HuffPost Canada series that makes sense of how the COVID-19 crisis could change our country in the months and years ahead, and the opportunities that exist to make Canada better.
The Coronavirus Crisis Exposed Gaps In Canada's Social Programs. Now's The Time To Fill Them.
Canada's welfare state flourished after the Second World War and could again from the pandemic.
By Samantha Beattie
The Pandemic Presents The Chance To End Homelessness In Canada For Good
It’s hard to social-distance at home if you don’t have a home.
By Melanie Woods
The Pandemic Is A Devastating Crisis. Climate Change In Canada Will Be Worse.
2020 was supposed to be a pivotal moment for climate change action. Now we’re playing catch up.
By Samantha Beattie
Canada’s Prosecutors Take ‘Historic’ Step Towards Decriminalizing Drugs
The move comes as Canada grapples with a devastating opioid crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Samantha Beattie
