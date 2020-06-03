This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
After The Curve: What Canada's Future Could Look Like After The COVID-19 Crisis

HuffPost Canada Staff
After The Curve is an ongoing HuffPost Canada series that makes sense of how the COVID-19 crisis could change our country in the months and years ahead, and what opportunities exist to make Canada better.
The Coronavirus Crisis Exposed Gaps In Canada's Social Programs. Now's The Time To Fill Them.
Canada's welfare state flourished after the Second World War and could again from the pandemic.

By Samantha Beattie
The Pandemic Presents The Chance To End Homelessness In Canada For Good
It’s hard to social-distance at home if you don’t have a home.

By Melanie Woods
The Pandemic Is A Devastating Crisis. Climate Change In Canada Will Be Worse.
2020 was supposed to be a pivotal moment for climate change action. Now we’re playing catch up.

By Samantha Beattie﻿
Canada’s Prosecutors Take ‘Historic’ Step Towards Decriminalizing Drugs
The move comes as Canada grapples with a devastating opioid crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Samantha Beattie
