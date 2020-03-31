If there was ever a time Canadians should be grateful that their cash is made out of plastic, this would be it.

Videos and photos of polymer bills getting a good scrub-down have popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic as a playful rift on money laundering.



Businesses not yet shuttered by the coronavirus have increasingly shifted to cashless payments, either by contact-less payments or e-transfers. But for retailers without that infrastructure, plastic bills and metals coins are the only option.