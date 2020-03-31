This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Canadian Money Laundering Gets Hilarious Twist During COVID-19 Pandemic

Canadians are cleaning up absolutely everything — and are grateful for their plastic bills.

If there was ever a time Canadians should be grateful that their cash is made out of plastic, this would be it.

Videos and photos of polymer bills getting a good scrub-down have popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic as a playful rift on money laundering.

Businesses not yet shuttered by the coronavirus have increasingly shifted to cashless payments, either by contact-less payments or e-transfers. But for retailers without that infrastructure, plastic bills and metals coins are the only option.

For more on the lengths Canadians will go to stop the spread, give the video above a watch.

