Jen Osborne/CANADIAN PRESS People gather during a We Are One rally at Simms Park in Courtenay, B.C. on June 5, 2020 in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the U.S. as well as to draw attention to indigenous rights in Canada.

From rainy Prince George, B.C., to cloudy Whitehorse to the blue skies of St. John’s, Canadians gathered at protests across the country to join a worldwide call to action against racial injustice and police brutality.

The demonstrations are spurred by the killing last month of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer over an alleged $20 counterfeit bill.

A few days after Floyd’s death, a Black woman named Regis Korchinski-Paquet died in the presence of Toronto police when they responded to a call to resolve a family conflict.

These events have forced Canadians to revaluate their own experiences and attitudes towards with racism.

While much attention has been focused on large crowds in big cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, the groundswell has reached smaller places in Canada over the last few days.