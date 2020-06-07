This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Photos, Video From Anti-Black Racism Protests Across Canada

From Prince George, B.C., to Iqaluit to St. John's.
People gather during a We Are One rally at Simms Park in Courtenay, B.C. on June 5, 2020 in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the U.S. as well as to draw attention to indigenous rights in Canada.
From rainy Prince George, B.C., to cloudy Whitehorse to the blue skies of St. John’s, Canadians gathered at protests across the country to join a worldwide call to action against racial injustice and police brutality.

The demonstrations are spurred by the killing last month of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer over an alleged $20 counterfeit bill.

A few days after Floyd’s death, a Black woman named Regis Korchinski-Paquet died in the presence of Toronto police when they responded to a call to resolve a family conflict.

These events have forced Canadians to revaluate their own experiences and attitudes towards with racism.

While much attention has been focused on large crowds in big cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, the groundswell has reached smaller places in Canada over the last few days.

Grande Prairie, Alta.
Red Deer, Alta.
Iqaluit
Ajax, Ont.
Prince George, B.C.
Cambridge, Ont.
Fredericton
Whitehorse
Kingston, Ont.
Nanaimo, B.C.
Arnprior, Ont.
Lethbridge, Alta.
Banff, Alta.
Saskatoon
Elliot, Lake, Ont.
Thunder Bay, Ont.
Sarnia, Ont.
Victoria, B.C.
Windsor, Ont.
Toronto
Thousands of protestors march down Yonge Street in Toronto on June 5, 2020. The protest was one of several against anti-Black racism that took place in Canada.
Toronto
Protesters demanded justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who died in the presence of Toronto police. The march on June 5, 2020 was also in solidarity with protests in the U.S. for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer while handcuffed in Minneapolis in May.
Ottawa
People take part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during in Ottawa on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Ottawa
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee during an 8 minute and 46 second silence as he takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill on June 5, 2020. He is joined by Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, left and Liberal MP Greg Fergus, right.
London, Ont.
An estimated 10,000 Londoners gathered in Victoria Park and then took to the streets to protest anti-black racism and police brutality, in London, Ont. on June 6, 2020.
London, Ont.
Protesters march down the streets of London, Ont. holding signs on June 6, 2020.
London, Ont.
Police escort a man who entered the crowd in opposition to the protest in London, Ont on June 6, 2020. Punches were thrown and the man was quickly led away by organizers and police.
Courtenay, B.C.
People gather during a We Are One rally at Simms Park in Courtenay, B.C. on June 5, 2020.
Courtenay, B.C.
Vancouver
A man holds a skateboard bearing George Floyd's name above his head as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration on May 31, 2020.
Regina
Hundreds of people participate in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Saskatchewan's legislative building on June 2, 2020.
Regina
Hundreds of people take a knee while participating in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Saskatchewan's legislative building on June 2, 2020.
Calgary
Protesters take a knee as they gather in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States in Calgary on June 3, 2020.
Calgary
Protesters walk past a police officer as they gather in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States in Calgary on June 3, 2020.
Vancouver
A woman holds a sign reading "Hold Police Accountable" near police officers watching as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration against racism, injustice and police brutality on May 31, 2020.
Vancouver
Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd in Vancouver on May 31, 2020.
Halifax
Protesters demonstrate against police action in the death of George Floyd and others in Halifax on June 1, 2020.
Montreal
People attend a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality, in Montreal, on June 7, 2020.
Montreal
People hold up signs during a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality on June 7, 2020.
Montreal
Montreal police estimate about 10,000 people took part in a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality on June 7, 2020.

