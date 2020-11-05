Canadian Border Services Agency/Twitter Images shared to the Canadian Border Services Agency Twitter account showing a young black bear attempting to cross the border.

The Canada-U.S. border remains closed to non-essential travel, but that didn’t stop one furry friend from attempting a crossing.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a young bear cub attempted to cross the border between Stewart, B.C. and Hyder, Alaska earlier this week. But the bear, like many travellers, didn’t have the proper paperwork.

A traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents. After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smither’s #NorthernLightsWildlifeSociety for the winter. https://t.co/UeNDdFbVCl pic.twitter.com/5kfUMTJKst — Border Services PAC (@CanBorderPAC) November 4, 2020

It’s unclear which direction the young female black bear was going, whether trying to get into Canada (and escape the ongoing U.S. election fallout) or head further into Alaska.

Bears will sometimes approach human structures (such as a border crossing kiosk) looking for easy food sources like garbage or items left outside. Bears fatten up in preparation for hibernation around this time of year.

The cub was captured and has since been transferred to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, where she will remain for the winter and released in the spring, since she doesn’t weigh enough to survive hibernation.

The shelter, located in Smithers, B.C., rehabilitates young, orphaned and injured wildlife to be released back into the wild. It currently has 33 black bears and three grizzly bears in care.