More than 1,500 Canadians have died from COVID-19, according to health officials. Each day, the number of new confirmed cases and deaths rises.

The numbers can be frightening and disheartening, but each one has a person behind it. Canadians are losing parents, grandparents, siblings, partners and best friends, at a time when physical distancing requirements are making it challenging to say goodbye, or grieve in-person with other loved ones.

Among all of the heartbreaking news, it can be helpful to know you’re not alone in your grief and to take time to reflect on the lives lost.

Westend61 via Getty Images We want to help tell the stories of the Canadians who have died from COVID-19.

If someone you love has died from COVID-19, we want to help honour their memory and tell their story. Please fill out the form below to share how you remember them.

Every life lost in this pandemic is a story Canadians deserve to know, and we are grateful you’re considering sharing your loved one’s story with us.

If you don’t see the form below, please follow this link.