More than 1,500 Canadians have died from COVID-19, according to health officials. Each day, the number of new confirmed cases and deaths rises.
The numbers can be frightening and disheartening, but each one has a person behind it. Canadians are losing parents, grandparents, siblings, partners and best friends, at a time when physical distancing requirements are making it challenging to say goodbye, or grieve in-person with other loved ones.
Among all of the heartbreaking news, it can be helpful to know you’re not alone in your grief and to take time to reflect on the lives lost.
If someone you love has died from COVID-19, we want to help honour their memory and tell their story. Please fill out the form below to share how you remember them.
Every life lost in this pandemic is a story Canadians deserve to know, and we are grateful you’re considering sharing your loved one’s story with us.
If you don’t see the form below, please follow this link.
- This vaccine calculator predicts when Canadians can expect their shot
- Does the cold air make COVID-19 spread easier?
- Those terrible colds you had over the last few years could help protect you from COVID-19
- What you need to know about allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine
- How easily does one COVID-19 case turn into more? Check out these graphics.