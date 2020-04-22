It was already a busy year for Canadian editorial cartoonists, in the worst way possible.

As 2020 progressed, the country’s been thrown into a devastating news cycle - from Wet’suwet’wen protests that led to tense moments at rail blockades, to the spread of COVID-19, which has shut the country down and put vulnerable populations at risk.

And then this week, amid the new reality of a global pandemic, Canadians faced unimaginable news: a mass shooting in Nova Scotia. At least 22 people were killed by a gunman, who also died.

In the wake of tragedy, Canadian editorial cartoonists put pen to paper to memorialize the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings, embodying the grief and hope Canadians are feeling through one of that nation’s darkest periods.

This cartoon in this morning's #Globeandmail is Brian Gable drawing at his very best. Being in the business, I tend to look at cartoons rather clinically. However, this one actually brought a tear to my eye. Well done, Brian. pic.twitter.com/6PzgqaH22q — Terry Mosher (@TerryMosher1) April 21, 2020

As communities around Nova Scotia work their way through the senseless violence, the tartan has become a symbol of hope.

Cartoonist Michael DeAdder illustrated the lives lost during the rampage, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

The Maritimes has been hit by such a tragedy before. Bruce MacKinnon reposted an old illustration he drew when three RCMP officers were killed in 2014, during a shooting in Moncton, N.B.

This cartoon was published June 7, 2014 in response to the shooting attack on @RCMP officers in #Moncton 6 years ago. This weekend in #NovaScotia was darkly reminiscent of that tragic event. Our hearts go out to the family of Const. Heidi Stevenson & families of all the victims. pic.twitter.com/cTCIsA0lVM — Bruce MacKinnon (@CH_Cartoon) April 20, 2020

As more victims are named, Canadians have come together to support Nova Scotia. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the process of grieving is harder than ever, as families and neighbours have to maintain social distancing.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer, said Canadians will have to find “virtual” ways to support each other.

“It is going to be tough, there is no doubt about it, but I think people will find a way,” said Tam in a press conference on Monday. “People in Nova Scotia will, in their own way, be able to mourn together.”

With files from The Canadian Press