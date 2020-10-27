TORONTO/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) ― Cenovus Energy Inc. plans to cut 20 per cent to 25 per cent of its workforce after it acquires Husky Energy Inc., the companies said on Tuesday, as Cenovus begins to slash costs in the Canadian oil patch’s biggest merger in nearly four years.

The job losses could total about 2,150, based on the size of their workforces, including contractors. Most will be in Calgary, Alberta, Husky said in a statement.

Cenovus and Husky confirmed the job cuts after two sources told Reuters of the magnitude of the reductions.

Cenovus and Husky shares extended their gains after the Reuters report, rising as much as 8.5 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively.

