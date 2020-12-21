Chapman's Ice Cream Canadians are sharing their love of Chapman's Ice Cream on social media.

Canadians have long raved about Chapman’s ice cream. Not only is supporting the Ontario company a great example of buying Canadian, but the creamery’s ethics have it on a lot of people’s good side.

Case in point: when news broke that the dairy company purchased two superfreezers and offered them up for storage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Canadians started to share their love for the company on Twitter.

Not my first @Chapmans_Canada stan tweet, and won’t be my last. Proving once again why they’re the best (on top of making the BEST fro yo on the market) https://t.co/YHTWAGhjRk — J.M. Drennan (@JMDrennanYXE) December 17, 2020

Might just have to make a @Chapmans_Canada ice cream cake in honour of their help with #COVID19Ontario #CovidVaccine Mint chip/chocolate Christmas ice cream cake could be a new tradition! pic.twitter.com/rF2n8q00mz — 🇨🇦 Intersectional Mama (@campincampbell) December 18, 2020

By all accounts Chapmans is a well run, community minded enterprise. The village of Markdale remains in existence primarily because of deliberate decisions by Chapmans. We enjoy their ice cream exclusively. — Meander (@OfficesThatWork) December 17, 2020

Users started to share other reasons why the creamery is so beloved, including its decision to make a pandemic pay bump permanent for its employees, and its decision to keep paying employees after a fire in 2009 burned down their factory.

A company that stays in a small town - is the main employer, rebuilds there after a devastating fire, and now invests in helping people thru a pandemic- Chapman’s is a model for other companies to follow. What a great company! — Sisu (@sisuforlife1) December 18, 2020

I switched over to all @Chapmans_Canada ice cream (I have kids, we eat a lot of ice cream) when they decided to make their COVID pay increase for their employees permanent. It IS possible for businesses to still thrive while treating their employees well! — NP Thompson is at B1 + 47,023 words (@npt_writes) December 18, 2020

This company is an exemplary example of a business that goes above and beyond and cares about its employees and its community. Canadians are lucky to have them. 🍦 — Larissa (@LarisAnn) December 18, 2020

How does Chapman's always end up on the right side of wholesome? — Mary Ellen Armstrong (@mellenarmstrong) December 17, 2020

Many even encouraged their fellow Canadians to purchase extra ice cream from the company over the holidays as a show of support.

People of Ontario, it is your civic duty to take the #ChapmanChallenge: Make room for the #Covid vaccine in @Chapmans_Canada's freezers by eating #Chapman's ice cream/treats. Take a photo. Tag it. Do your part. (And stay home.) pic.twitter.com/s6bHg2RI8v — Dr. Theresa Miedema (@TheresaMiedema) December 18, 2020

It is awesome that we have great patriotic Canadian companies like @Chapmans_Canada Ice Cream! Their product is the best and this makes me proud to buy it. Please remember this next time you are browsing the frozen food aisle at the grocery store! https://t.co/tKiCSuT7jF — Jeff Marsh (@jeff_marsh) December 20, 2020

Overcame a horrific fire. Provided pandemic pay & made it permanent for their employees. Now offering support for vaccine storage. If you plan to overindulge this holiday season, buy some ice cream from ⁦@Chapmans_Canada⁩! #supportlocal #payitforward https://t.co/SW5OcuHVpU — Jess Longthorne (@LongthorneJess) December 18, 2020

In honour of @Chapmans_Canada donating freezer space to store #COVID19 vaccines, I went out and bought two boxes of almond & milk chocolate ice cream bars pic.twitter.com/ICI9m9OcW9 — Port Credit (@PtCreditVoter) December 20, 2020

I’m ready to do my part to help @Chapmans_Canada make some room in their freezers. #COVID19Ontario https://t.co/AUfiXUm7w5 — MatthewMelnyk (@MatthewMelnyk) December 18, 2020

Chapman’s is Canada’s largest independent ice cream manufacturer and was founded in 1973 in Markdale, Ont. by David and Penny Chapman. Their son, Ashley, is now the business’s vice-president.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in temperatures cooler than -70C, otherwise it risks breaking down and becoming unusable. Chapman’s freezers don’t get that cold, but the company had connections in the freezer industry.

“We hooked up with one supplier who had two low temperature -80C units left, and we said ‘ok, we will buy them both,’” Ashley Chapman told CTV News. The freezers are expected to arrive next week and the company has been working with public health experts to coordinate how they’ll be used.

“My parents are seniors. I live in this community. I live in this area. And anything I can do to protect the people that I love around me, I’m just going to do it,” Chapman said in an interview with CBC Radio.