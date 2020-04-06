Cherry blossoms are an iconic sign of spring and draw crowds of photo-happy visitors annually to parks and streets around the world.



But in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic where governments are encouraging citizens to stay home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, what passes for physical distancing looks different depending on the city.



Washington D.C. and Vancouver, two North American blossom hotspots, have moved their festivities online where other cities in the video above are still seeing hundreds of people gathering to catch a glimpse of the flowers.