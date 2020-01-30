Canada’s longtime women’s soccer captain, Christine Sinclair, made history by becoming the world’s all-time leading goal-scorer with her 185th marker.

The 36-year-old star from Burnaby, B.C., scored two goals for Canada in an Olympic qualifying match against St. Kitts and Nevis.

She passed retired U.S. forward Abby Wambach for the top spot and now has more international goals than soccer greats Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo have combined.