Here's How Places Of Worship Are Adapting To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Drive-thru confessionals and online mass are some ways people are keeping faith during a pandemic.

If there was a light at the end of this COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, it came from provinces unveiling plans this week to reopen some industries.

But as some businesses get the green light, churches, mosques, temples and synagogues remain in the dark. Without a firm date on when it’ll be safe to return, some institutions have had to get creative.

Check out the video above to see how some places of worship have adapted to stay connected with their communities.

newscoronaviruscovid-19religionpandemic
