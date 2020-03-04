NOTE: This story and map will be updated as new information comes in. This article was most recently updated on June 18 at 9:50 p.m. ET.

The novel coronavirus is being reported across Canada with 100,220 confirmed and presumed cases and 8,254 deaths, including repatriated cases.

province,confirmed,deaths,date Canada,100220,8300,6/18/2020 Newfoundland and Labrador,261,3,6/18/2020 Prince Edward Island,27,0,6/18/2020 Nova Scotia,1061,62,6/18/2020 New Brunswick,164,2,6/18/2020 Quebec,54383,5340,6/18/2020 Ontario,32917,2553,6/18/2020 Manitoba,308,7,6/18/2020 Saskatchewan,708,13,6/18/2020 Alberta,7579,152,6/18/2020 British Columbia,2783,168,6/18/2020 Yukon,11,0,6/18/2020 Northwest Territories,5,0,6/18/2020 Nunavut,0,0,6/18/2020 Repatriated travellers,13,0,6/18/2020

The most recent information from the Canadian government can be found at this website.

The new virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Since then, it has spread globally. The virus has been found in more than 188 countries or regions around the globe. The U.S. leads the world with more than 2.1 million confirmed cases, followed by Brazil, Russia, India, the U.K., Spain and Peru, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 8.4 million cases and over 453,000 deaths have been reported worldwide. So far, more than 4.1 million people infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

Health officials have advised on steps Canadians must take to minimize the risk of exposure. People should self-isolate whether they have the virus or not, practice social distancing in public by staying two metres apart from others, and clean hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based solutions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The map below shows confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. Provinces with red indicators above them have confirmed cases while areas with green indicators have no reported cases. Click on the regions below to get more information about the coronavirus in Canada.

UPDATE: These numbers are based on data taken from the federal government’s website, which tracks both confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19. Previous versions of this file only tracked confirmed cases.