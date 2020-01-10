In No Strings Attached, the news and video teams examined Ontario’s basic income pilot project through the deeply personal stories of participants before it was abruptly cancelled. Emma Paling, Dan Tencer, Stephanie Sannuto, Amanda De Souza, Andrew Yates, and Sasha Nagy contributed to the project.

GOLD - Best video content (media)

The “Run the Risk” short documentary shared the incredible story of ultra-marathoner Ian MacNairn. After a crash that almost killed him, he uses his own body as a tool to investigate the effect of extreme sport on athletes with Type 1 diabetes. The video (watch below) was created by producer Amanda De Souza, cinematographer Stephanie Sannuto, and sound engineer Dan Brantigan. Allia McLeod, Sasha Nagy, Andree Lau, and Alex Robinson also contributed.