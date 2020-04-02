Toilet paper with your takeout or sacks of flour with your dozen delivered cookies might become the new normal as Canadians continue the weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants adjusting to the economic downturn of no dine-in service have shifted to delivery and pick-up orders, and some are taking a page from another industry: Grocery stores.



Vancouver-based chain Earls Kitchen and Bar has rolled out groceries as part of a new means to stay afloat during the economic hardship. Options include packages of meats, produce and pantry staples or a-la carte items customers can tack on to orders.