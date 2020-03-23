This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Hey Canadians, Disinfectant Wipes Do Not Belong In The Toilet

Avoid costly sewage backups by tossing them out the right way.

Disinfectant wipes might be a hot commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but be careful where you toss them.

City officials across Canada are warning people to stop flushing them down the toilet, because they can cause sewage backups, which could prove costly.

Watch the video above for more details on this topic.

