Disney World Appears Empty In Eerie Photos Taken During Pandemic

The tourist destination welcomes millions of visitors annually.
Walt Disney World remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus threat in Orlando, Fla., on March 23, 2020.


In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney theme parks around the world have closed their gates. The impact of this closure is most striking at the company’s largest property at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla.

The resort’s four theme parks, two water parks, hotels, and shopping centres have been closed down since March 16. In its announcement, the company hoped to open by the end of the month, but that is looking less likely. On Tuesday, Orange County officials announced a shelter-in-place order for two weeks.

See the photos of an empty Walt Disney World resort below.

Above: Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty on March 23, 2020.

Walt Disney World toll plazas remain closed to the public on March 23, 2020.

The Millennium Falcon spaceship appears deserted at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park on March 16, 2020.

An AT-AT walker looms over empty streets at the Star Tours attraction inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park on March 16, 2020.

An aerial view of Disney’s Contemporary Resort hotel while closed on March 23, 2020.

The golf course of the Four Seasons Orlando that is located on Walt Disney World property is closed.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park has no visitors on March 16, 2020.

An empty parking lot that is usually filled with cars from visitors who are planning on visiting the Magic Kingdom theme park.

Empty streets inside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

A view of the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World as it remains closed on March 23, 2020.

Disney’s Epcot theme park as seen on March 23, 2020.

Disney Springs shopping areas remain closed to the public on March 23, 2020.

