Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours a lab at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research in Toronto on Feb. 23, 2021.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford played defensive Wednesday, arguing that Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout only seems slower than other provinces’ plans because of its large population.

“The population of Alberta is a little over 4 million. We’re upwards to 15 million. It’s as simple as that,” he told reporters during a press conference at Queen’s Park.

“If I had the numbers Alberta has, we’d be done.”

Ontario has administered more doses than any other province or territory. It’s also received the most doses from the federal government, because it has the largest population. Alberta, for example, has received about 205,000 doses to Ontario’s 683,000.

Ford’s government announced earlier Wednesday that it would start vaccinating the general population, people 85 and older, starting March 15. Alberta started vaccinating seniors 75 and older Wednesday, and Quebec starts with people 85 and older next week.

When a reporter said Wednesday that Ontario is behind, Ford told her he disagreed.

“Let’s look at Alberta … They put up their website, bang, it’s crashed,” the premier said.

“Then we look at Quebec … They haven’t administered one single dose of the second vaccine, the second dose.”

Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault watches a woman get her COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Feb. 23, 2021.

The NDP pointed out that when vaccinations are measured per capita, Ontario ranks seventh out of the provinces.

‘Supply wasn’t the issue’

Ford’s government has also been criticized for taking too long to vaccinate long-term care residents. These people have suffered the most during the pandemic: the 3,739 residents who’ve died make up more than 54 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Ontario.

“We know that supply wasn’t the issue as we had enough doses to vaccinate every resident by the end of December. Ontario has administered over 426,000 total doses and there are 70,000 Long-Term Care residents,” Liberal MPP John Fraser said in a statement Feb. 11.