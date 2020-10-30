Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Premier Doug Ford holds his daily press briefing in Toronto on June 25, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has closed his constituency office after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“They’re doing OK, that’s the most important thing,” Ford said at his daily press conference Friday.

He said that other MPPs closed their constituency offices because of the pandemic, but he took “a different approach.” And now he believes his staff contracted the novel coronavirus from a visitor.

The premier has not visited the Etobicoke, Ont. office in the past two weeks or been exposed to the people who tested positive, spokesperson Ivana Yelich said.

“To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually,” she said. “We thank the Premier’s constituents for their patience.”