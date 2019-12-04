Doug Ford 'Is A Timbit' Enters Canadian Insult Hall Of Fame

Thousands of Ontario public high school teachers held a one-day strike Wednesday after failing to reach a contract deal with the province.

The day before, as news channels informed their viewers of the plan, reporters headed out to ask the usual questions outside schools.

But CP24 got an especially frank response when its reporter asked a high schooler for his thoughts about the job action.

the kids .... are alright https://t.co/xJdLZYPFVg — sasha (@sashakalra) December 4, 2019

“Well, I think Doug Ford is a really stubborn man, and he deserves to go to jail,” replied the young man.

“I want to ask you what they told you inside the school,” the reporter said, trying to get the interview on track.

The student briefly responded, “They just told us there’s going to be no school tomorrow,” before he threw down. “Doug Ford is envisioning in his mind ... he’s probably thinking about Timbits right now, and I’m probably telling him, he is a Timbit himself.”

His very Canadian jab led to “Timbit” trending on Twitter.

petition to change ok boomer to ok timbit — andre | SOOBIN DAY (@xuxivore) December 4, 2019

"He is a Timbit himself." The poetry of that statement. — Daniel Reynolds (@aka_Reynolds) December 4, 2019

uncanny pic.twitter.com/bTWTBisaJx — doug ford is a timbit himself (@DijahSB) December 4, 2019

DOUG FORD IS AN OLD FASHION PLAIN TIMBIT — brannavy (@bjeyasundaram) December 4, 2019

I seen timbit trending #1 on here and went to check why... let me just say I’m not disappointed lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/0sP7EuoESL — ☁️ liv (@vvastd) December 4, 2019

Forget Baby Yoda. From now on we stan Timbit Kid. #NoCutsToEducation https://t.co/ief9OKwzzd — Joy to the (Dead Sea) Squirrel (@the_ns) December 4, 2019

Hopefully, if the labour dispute drags on, this high school student is available for more sharp political commentary. He’s already proven that he wouldn’t fritter away any time in getting his points across.

Valerie Loiseleux via Getty Images The box of Timbits in our newsroom was recycled before we could take a photo. So here is one from Halloween 2012.