Canadian rapper Drake gave fans an inside view of his sprawling mansion which includes an OVO basketball court, musical toilets and lots of marble.
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Inside Drake's New Toronto Bridle Path Mansion
Drake might have "started from the bottom" but now he lives in a sprawling, decked out Toronto estate.
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.