Canada's Economy Already Suffering Effects Of Climate Change: Report

A federally funded research group says the costs of climate change are already taking a chunk out of the growth of Canada’s economy.

In a report released today, the Institute for Climate Choices adds those costs are only the start of what’s coming.

And the report finds Canada is well behind other jurisdictions in Europe and the United States in preparing for them.

It says costs from health- and weather-related disasters associated with climate change have risen to where they’re now equal to about five per cent of Canada’s annual gross domestic product, or GDP.

That’s five times what they were a decade ago.